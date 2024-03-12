Thompson (illness/asthma) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto.
Thompson continues dealing with an asthma flare-up or general lung ailment, putting his status in jeopardy for Wednesday's contest. If he is ultimately unable to suit up, Simone Fontecchio would likely continue being heavily leaned on, with Quentin Grimes and Marcus Sasser seeing 20-25 minutes off the bench.
