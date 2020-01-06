Wood totaled 11 points, four rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 106-99 loss to the Lakers.

Wood started for the Pistons, playing a season-high 30 minutes. The production was not as we might have expected but the court time is certainly encouraging. Blake Griffin (knee) is likely to miss time, albeit sporadically, and Markieff Morris (foot) remains injured. Wood may have the opportunity to play more consistent minutes moving forward and if that is the case, makes for a speculative pickup in standard formats.