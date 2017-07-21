Montero signed a two-way contract Friday with the Pistons, HoopsHype.com reports.

Montero was most recently waived by the Heat in 2016 after spending training camp with them, and he'll now have another shot at the league in Detroit. Montero played in summer league for both the Mavericks and Kings this year and will likely spend majority of the 2017-18 season in the G League upon singing this deal.