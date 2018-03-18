Bullock recorded 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3 PT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 100-87 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Bullock has played his way into a starting role this season and though he can be a bit inconsistent, he appears to be a key part of Detroit's future plans, something that Detroit will begin to address as their playoff aspirations slip away. This should only result in added responsibility for Bullock as the season comes to a close. If he gets sufficient minutes, he can be a very effective fantasy play.