Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Posts 16 points on Saturday
Bullock recorded 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3 PT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 100-87 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Bullock has played his way into a starting role this season and though he can be a bit inconsistent, he appears to be a key part of Detroit's future plans, something that Detroit will begin to address as their playoff aspirations slip away. This should only result in added responsibility for Bullock as the season comes to a close. If he gets sufficient minutes, he can be a very effective fantasy play.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores 17 points in return•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Will play, start Thursday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Officially out Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Doubtful Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Sits out practice Monday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...