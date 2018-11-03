Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Goes 2-for-11 against Philly
Jackson recorded nine points (2-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Saturday's 109-99 loss to the 76ers.
The performance marked Jackson's third single-digit scoring outing of the 2018-19 campaign and his second time going 1-for-6 from beyond the arc. He's also put together two 20-plus point outings, but his inconsistency makes it a risk to deploy him in DFS.
