Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Probable vs. Pacers

Jackson (back) is listed as probable for Wednesday's season opener against the Pacers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Coach Dwane Casey was not concerned about Jackson's status when asked about it last week, and it looks like the point guard will in fact be cleared to play Wednesday. Look for confirmation on the point guard's status to come as tip-off draws closer on Wednesday.

