Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Will start Sunday
Jackson (ankle) will start in Sunday's game against the Raptors, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Jackson was dealing with ankle soreness, however he is feeling well enough to start. He came into Sunday as probable, so it seems he should be able to play his usual role.
