Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Ineffective in loss
Doumbouya finished with six points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-3 FT) and three rebounds in Monday's loss to Washington.
Doumbouya has been a hot name on the waiver wire over the last few weeks, but he's now been very quiet in back-to-back games. On Saturday against Atlanta, Doumbouya had just four points and four rebounds in 28 minutes. His 23 minutes Monday marked his fewest since Jan. 9 and his second-fewest since taking over as the interim starter at power forward on Jan. 2.
