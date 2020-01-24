Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Returns to starting five
Doumbouya is starting Friday against Memphis, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Doumbouya has now started 11 of the last 12 contests for the Pistons. He struggled off the bench in Detroit's last matchup Wednesday against the Kings, finishing with four points and seven boards in 21 minutes.
