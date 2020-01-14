Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Scores 16 in 35 minutes
Doumbouya delivered 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 117-110 overtime loss to the Pelicans.
Doumbouya was efficient offensively while chipping in across every statistical category and earning the second-most minutes on the team. The rookie forward has scored in double figures in six of seven games here in January, this after combining to play 25 minutes through his first seven appearances this season. With the way the season has gone for Detroit, Doumbouya can likely be expected to continue earning plenty of minutes going forward.
