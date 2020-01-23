Frazier (illness) is expected to play Friday against Memphis, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Frazier was a scratch ahead of Wednesday's win against Sacramento due to an illness, but the guard is expected to return to action in Friday's matchup per coach Dwane Casey. Over 26 outings with the Pistons this year, Frazier is averaging 3.7 points and 3.6 assists in 13.5 minutes.