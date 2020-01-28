Pistons' Tim Frazier: Healthy scratch versus Cavaliers
Frazier (coach's decision) didn't see the floor during Monday's 115-100 loss to the Cavaliers.
Frazier didn't take the court in this one despite the absence of Derrick Rose (knee). Moreover, Frazier has been held scoreless in four of seven appearances here in January, so he can safely be avoided barring a bunch of backcourt injuries.
