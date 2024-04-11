Williams notched seven points (3-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 14 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 106-102 loss to the Nets.

Williams made just his fifth appearance and second start of the season for Toronto on Wednesday since signing a 10-day contract. Across his five outings, the 25-year-old big man is averaging 2.6 points and 6.0 rebounds in 15.2 minutes. With Kelly Olynyk (rest) likely to return to action Friday, Williams should serve as the Raptor's backup center for the final two games of 2023-24.