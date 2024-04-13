Williams re-signed Saturday with the Raptors on a second 10-day contract, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Williams' initial 10-day deal expired earlier Saturday, but he quickly reached agreement with Toronto on a new deal to ensure that he'll be available for Sunday's season finale in Miami. Over the course of his first week and a half in the NBA, Williams appeared in six games (two starts) and averaged 2.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 15.8 minutes per contest. He'll likely serve as the top backup to starting center Kelly Olynyk on Sunday.