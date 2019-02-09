Raptors' Marc Gasol: Hopeful to play Saturday
Coach Nick Nurse said he's hopeful that Gasol will be cleared to make his Raptors debut Saturday against the Knicks, Raptors radio voice Paul Jones reports.
According to Nurse, the league is still processing the "paperwork" involved with the deal, and at this point it's unclear if Gasol will be available, but he sounded optimistic at shootaround in the morning. In the event Gasol is cleared, he could take over as the starter at center, which would push Serge ibaka or Pascal Siakam to the bench.
