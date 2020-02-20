Raptors' Marc Gasol: Out Friday, possibly 'longer term'
Gasol (hamstring) will not play Friday against the Suns and he could be out a "longer term" for cautionary reasons, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
A strained left hamstring has prevented Gasol from taking the court over the past eight games, though the Raptors managed to post a 7-1 record during that stretch. Still, it sounds like Gasol's absence could extend more than a couple of days, as it's presumably the organization's priority to make sure he's 100 percent healthy for a postseason run. Serge Ibaka should continue starting at center in the meantime.
