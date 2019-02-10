Raptors' Marc Gasol: Plays 19 minutes in debut
Gasol had seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 19 minutes during Saturday's 104-99 win over the Knicks.
Gasol came off the bench in his first tilt with the Raptors and did not share the floor with starting center Serge Ibaka, who posted 15 points, 13 boards, four dimes, and one steal in 29 minutes. Gasol could eventually swap roles with Ibaka. However, Gasol's ability to orchestrate the offense might be more useful as a reserve while Ibaka's quickness as a defender has fit well with the starters. Regardless, Gasol's counting stats seem set to suffer.
