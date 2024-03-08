Barrett posted 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 120-113 loss to the Suns.

Barrett has been an absolute model of consistency for the Raptors since being acquired in the trade that sent OG Anunoby to the Knicks. Even though he's had a few down games here and there, for the most part, Barrett has been consistently hitting the 20-point mark while putting up decent shooting percentages. Over his last 10 games, Barrett is averaging 19.6 points per game while shooting 54.4 percent from the field and 47.2 percent from beyond the arc.