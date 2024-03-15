Coach Darko Rajakovic said Barrett, who remains away from the team while mourning the death of his younger brother, doesn't have a return timetable, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Barrett was already ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic, marking his second straight absence, and he'll likely remain away from the team for a while to be with his family. Rajakovic said Barrett has the team's full support, and the forward can take as much time as he needs, per Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca.