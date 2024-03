Barrett (illness) has been cleared for Monday's game against the Denver, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barrett will return from a one-game absence due to illness after being a late scratch for Saturday's loss to Portland. Assuming he carries no lingering effects of his ailment, Barrett is a candidate for a slight bump in workload with Immanuel Quickley (hip), Gary Trent (groin) and Chris Boucher (knee) out Monday.