Ricky Ledo: Inefficient season high
Ledo recorded 22 points (8-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds during Wednesday's loss to Lakeland.
In just his fourth game this season, the former Providence guard exploded for a season high in points. He had been struggling in his first three games though, shooting only 21.4 percent from the field. Ledo still has value, but with the cost of a poor shooting percentage.
