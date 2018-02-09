Ledo recorded 22 points (8-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds during Wednesday's loss to Lakeland.

In just his fourth game this season, the former Providence guard exploded for a season high in points. He had been struggling in his first three games though, shooting only 21.4 percent from the field. Ledo still has value, but with the cost of a poor shooting percentage.