Ledo has signed a contract with Vaqueros de Bayamon of Puerto Rico, Sportnado reports.

Ledo spent the first part of the season playing in Turkey before signing a contract with the Wisconsin Herd of the G-League, where he averaged 15.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 33.9 minutes in 17 games. With the G-League season coming to the close and the Herd out of the playoffs, Ledo is looking to continue playing ball.