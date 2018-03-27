Ricky Ledo: Signs with Puerto Rican team
Ledo has signed a contract with Vaqueros de Bayamon of Puerto Rico, Sportnado reports.
Ledo spent the first part of the season playing in Turkey before signing a contract with the Wisconsin Herd of the G-League, where he averaged 15.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 33.9 minutes in 17 games. With the G-League season coming to the close and the Herd out of the playoffs, Ledo is looking to continue playing ball.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...