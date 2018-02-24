Ricky Ledo: Season high points and rebounds
Ledo totaled 23 points (10-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals during Friday's road win over Long Island.
The fourth-year player from Providence produced both a season high in points scored and rebounds in the road win. During his last three games, Ledo is averaging above 40 minutes a game, which is considerably more than his previous five games with the Herd (26.2). He has also seen more of the offense, averaging 18.7 points over that span.
