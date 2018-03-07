Ledo added 28 points (10-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and four steals during Monday's 127-123 road win over

Coming off a horrible 12.5 percent shooting performance, Ledo recovered in a great way and poured in a new season high in points. The 25-year-old also continued his perfect free-throw shooting percentage Monday, as he is now 16-for-16. The former Providence guard is averaging 14.0 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Herd during his fourth season in the G League.