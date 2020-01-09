Rockets' Ben McLemore: Scores 18 points
McLemore had 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 3PT), three rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 122-115 win at Atlanta.
McLemore was carrying a hot streak but in December, but that sizzling run ended quickly. He has now scored in double digits just thrice in his last 10 games, as the return of Eric Gordon has conspired against his playing time and scoring numbers. Right now, he seems better suited to work as a streaming option for owners who need help in category leagues -- McLemore can be an useful waiver pick-up to boost scoring and three-point stats.
