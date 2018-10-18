Anthony had nine points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 131-112 loss to the Pelicans.

Anthony nailed a trey immediately upon entering the game, but he fell off immediately after that. It will likely take some time for Anthony to settle in to his new surroundings, and while this wasn't a promising performance, James Harden and Chris Paul are more eager and willing passers than Russell Westbrook and Paul George.