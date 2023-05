Anthony announced his retirement via his personal Twitter feed Monday.

Anthony didn't suit up during the 2022-23 campaign, and he's officially decided to call it a career after playing 19 seasons in the NBA. The No. 3 overall pick from the 2003 NBA Draft was a 10-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA selection while averaging 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 34.5 minutes per game during his career in which he suited up for the Nuggets, Knicks, Thunder, Rockets, Trail Blazers and Lakers.