Anthony supplied 17 points (8-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 129-118 loss to the Nuggets.

Anthony's shot volume was up amid LeBron James' (knee) absence. The grizzled veteran has excelled during the Lakers' continuous string of injuries, and the insertion of Anthony Davis allowed him to shift his focus from frontcourt duties, converting to more of a scoring threat at the wing.