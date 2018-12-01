Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in return Friday

Paul produced 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 136-105 victory over the Spurs.

Paul returned to the lineup after missing three games with a hamstring injury. As luck would have, he was only required to play 27 minutes due to the game being over early. Paul still managed a double-double in his limited time and appeared healthy in doing so. The Rockets will face the Bulls on Saturday and there is a chance Paul is given the night off. The reduced playing time helps his chances of playing but owners should just keep an eye on the situation.

