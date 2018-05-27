Rockets' Chris Paul: Questionable for Game 7
Paul (hamstring) will be listed as questionable for Monday's series finale against the Warriors, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Paul sat out of Saturday's Game 6 matchup after tweaking his hamstring in Game 5. Coach Mike D'Antoni stated that Paul will likely be a game-time decision and that the final say will come from team doctors. D'Antoni also said Paul's recovery is "going good", although Paul will be receiving around the clock treatment leading up to Monday's contest.
