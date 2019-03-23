Rockets' Chris Paul: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Paul finished with 18 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3 Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block over 34 minutes in the Rockets' win over the Spurs on Friday.

Paul filled out the stat sheet in Friday's win, and it looks like the Rockets' guard is back to form after several big games in a row. Paul is usually a good bet for lofty assist totals and steals, but he can score when necessary.