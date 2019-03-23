Rockets' Chris Paul: Stuffs stat sheet in win
Paul finished with 18 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3 Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block over 34 minutes in the Rockets' win over the Spurs on Friday.
Paul filled out the stat sheet in Friday's win, and it looks like the Rockets' guard is back to form after several big games in a row. Paul is usually a good bet for lofty assist totals and steals, but he can score when necessary.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Another double-double against Hawks•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores game-high 25 points Sunday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Will play Sunday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Will be rested Friday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Logs 24 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Ekes out double-double•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.