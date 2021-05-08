Augustin tallied 17 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes during Friday's 141-133 loss to the Bucks.

The 33-year-old drew the start Friday with only eight Rockets players available and delivered a decent line in the most minutes he's seen since Feb. 19. Augustin should continue starting as long as Kevin Porter (ankle) is out of the lineup. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, the 13-year guard should see plenty of minutes in the short term for the injury-ravaged Rockets.