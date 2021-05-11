Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said after Monday's 140-129 loss to the Trail Blazers that House was limited to 13 minutes in the contest after tweaking his right ankle during the contest, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports. He finished the night with six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and three rebounds.

Despite being moved into the starting five for the shorthanded Rockets, House only played 2:20 of the second half before aggravating the ankle injury that had already sidelined him for 15 games since the beginning of April. Given the Rockets' liberal attitude toward resting players with even the most minor of injuries, House is probably best viewed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, and he's far from a safe bet to play in any of the team's final three contests of the season.