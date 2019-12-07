Play

House will join the starting five Saturday against the Suns, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

After coming off the bench during his first game back from a two-game absence, House will return to the starting five. As a starter, House has averaged 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists in 30.5 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories