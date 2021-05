House (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

A right ankle issue has sidelined House for the last three games, and he's on course to miss another contest as Houston finishes out a five-game homestand. Assuming House does sit out Wednesday, he'll have only six more opportunities to take the floor before the regular season. The Rockets will play five of those games on the road.