House (personal) is out Friday and Saturday against the Timberwolves, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Due to deaths in his family, House did not make the trip to Minnesota. He may be able to play Monday against the Grizzlies in Houston. While House is away from the team, Ben McLemore and Anthony Lamb could see more playing time.
