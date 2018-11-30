Rockets' Gerald Green: Available to play Friday
Green (ankle) will take the court Friday against San Antonio, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Green had been a game-time call heading into Friday's matchup, but he evidently responded well during pregame warmups. He'll presumably take on his usual role off the bench after being cleared to play.
