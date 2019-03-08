Rockets' Iman Shumpert: Good to go
Shumpert (calf) will be available for Friday's game against Philadelphia, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Shumpert has been cleared to play following a three-game absence due to a right calf issue. He's averaging 4.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists over his previous five contests off the bench.
