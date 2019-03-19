Rockets' Iman Shumpert: Resting Tuesday
Shumpert will not play Tuesday at Atlanta due to rest, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With the Rockets starting their back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday, the team has decided to rest Shumpert for Tuesday's matchup but the former first-round pick will likely be back in time for Wednesday's date at Memphis. Gerald Green is a probable candidate to fill in off the bench for the absence of Shumpert on Tuesday.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.