Shumpert will not play Tuesday at Atlanta due to rest, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With the Rockets starting their back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday, the team has decided to rest Shumpert for Tuesday's matchup but the former first-round pick will likely be back in time for Wednesday's date at Memphis. Gerald Green is a probable candidate to fill in off the bench for the absence of Shumpert on Tuesday.

