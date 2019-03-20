Shumpert will start Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Eric Gordon (rest) out, Shumpert will draw the start. On the decision to give Shumpert the nod over Danuel House, coach Mike D'Antoni noted that House needs to play longer minutes at the four with P.J. Tucker playing backup center due to Kenneth Farried's (knee) absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories