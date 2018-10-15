Rockets' James Ennis: Set to start season opener
Ennis will open the season as the Rockets' starting small forward, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coach Mike D'Antoni admitted recently that he opened training camp expecting Eric Gordon to start on the wing alongside James Harden and Chris Paul, but he clarified recently that he'll go with Ennis, who split last season between the Pistons and Grizzlies. "I just hadn't seen James Ennis when September rolled around," D'Antoni said. "When we practiced, you could just tell. Without a doubt, just being able to flatten things out (helps.) He runs the floor; he comes up with loose balls. He gives us all the little stuff, like P.J. does. You have two of those guys and obviously talent around them, he's a perfect fit." While D'Antoni said the lineup can always change as the season goes on, it appears the small forward spot is Ennis' to lose for the time being.
