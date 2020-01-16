Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Good to go Wednesday
Tucker (shoulder) is good to go for Wednesday's game against Portland, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Tucker will play despite entering the game with a stringer in his right shoulder. He'll presumably take on his usual role in the starting lineup where he's averaged 7.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 threes, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.1 minutes per game this year.
