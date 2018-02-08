Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Makes minimal impact in start
Tucker scored three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) to go along with five rebounds and one assist across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 win over the Heat.
Tucker started due to a myriad of injuries to some of the team's regulars, but he was a virtual non-factor at the offensive end despite playing more minutes than any other player. He's capable of posting respectable rebounding numbers when given the opportunity, but Tucker's inability to score curbs his fantasy value even if he does make another start or two.
