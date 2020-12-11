Tucker did not travel with the team for this weekend's preseason games in Chicago, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Tucker will miss the team's two preseason games this weekend in Chicago after he reported to camp a day late. The 35-year-old has been a limited participant in practices as the team ramps up his activity. Tucker's next opportunity to make his preseason debut will come Tuesday against the Spurs.
