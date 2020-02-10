Covington chipped in 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt), five rebounds, a steal and a block Sunday night in the Rockets' 114-113 loss to Utah.

Covington started for the second straight game and has seemingly stepped into his full role. This may be an accurate representation of Covington's production going forward, as Houston will likely ask him to live beyond the arc and have active hands on defense.