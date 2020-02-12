Covington ended with 12 points (3-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks, three assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 116-105 victory over the Celtics.

Covington continues to shine for his new team, turning in a vintage performance Tuesday. He has been a perfect addition for the Rockets and the playing would indicate he was being underutilized in Minnesota. His scoring is typically going to hover around 12-15 points per game but it is the supporting stats that provide the base for his overall value. He could be a second-round player moving forward, especially given the Rockets are going to give him all the run he can handle.