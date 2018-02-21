Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Not on injury report for Friday

Ariza (hamstring) went through Wednesday's practice and is not on the injury report for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ariza has missed the team's past nine games as a result of a strained left hamstring. But, it appears the extra time to rest over the All-Star break did him well, as he's been cleared to play in the Rockets' first game back. With him back in the fold, Luc Mbah a Moute, P.J. Tucker and Ryan Anderson are all candidates to see their workloads reduced.