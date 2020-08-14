Eubanks scored eight points (1-6 FG, 6-8 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four blocks and three assists in 27 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 118-112 loss to the Jazz.

The 23-year-old big acquitted himself fairly well in Orlando. Eubanks averaged 7.7 points, 7.1 boards, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 assists in 19.9 minutes over the last seven games with both LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder) and Tyler Zeller (knee) on the sidelines, but he's unlikely to be anything more than a depth option in 2020-21 unless the Spurs get hit with a rash of frontcourt injuries once again.