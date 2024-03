Eubanks chipped in five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 104-97 win over the Nuggets.

Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) was out with an ankle injury, forcing Eubanks into the first unit. The team is thin at the position but got some interior support from Thaddeus Young after Eubanks had a frigid start. Nurkic should be back in time for Friday's game against the Thunder, which will move Eubanks back to the bench.