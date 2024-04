Eubanks is questionable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to right ankle soreness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Eubanks has started here and there, but for the most part, he's been playing off the bench since Jusuf Nurkic is entrenched as Phoenix's starting center. Eubanks does offer decent depth behind him, and if he's out Sunday, then Thaddeus Young and Bol Bol would be in line for expanded roles off the bench.